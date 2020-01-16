Man’s body found on South Dallas roadway

article

Police are looking for a killer after a man was found dead on a South Dallas street.

The man’s body was found lying on Pine Street near Highway 175 just after midnight Thursday.

Police aren’t yet sure how the unidentified man died but they do believe it was from homicidal violence.

They’re hoping someone will come forward with information about what happened to him. They’re also looking for surveillance video or other clues.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters should call 214-373-TIPS.