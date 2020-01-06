Man with machete shot after charging at Garland officers

article

A man with a machete was shot after Garland police say he charged at officers with the weapon.

The shooting happened Monday in the 1400 block of South Third Street.

Garland police say they got a call around 3:30 p.m. about a man swinging a machete at vehicles in the area. When officers arrived, the man started holding the machete to his neck.

Police say they started negotiations with the man that went on for some time. Around 5:30 p.m., the man charged at officers with the machete and was shot.

The man was taken to the hospital, but it’s unclear how serious his injuries are.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.