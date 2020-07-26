Man who was shot, killed during protest in downtown Austin has been identified

A man was fatally shot at a protest in downtown Austin Saturday night. The man was shot and killed when he approached a vehicle and the driver inside opened fire, according to police.

The shooting happened during a protest against police brutality in the Texas state capitol. Demonstrators from multiple social justice organizations were taken part in the protests on Saturday, July 25.

The shots were fired a little before 10 p.m. within the 300 block of Congress Avenue. Police say the man that approached the vehicle may have been carrying a rifle.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect has been detained and is cooperating, according to the Austin Police Department. APD has not formally identified the victim or the suspect at this time.

In an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America," Sheila Foster identified the man who was shot as her son, Garrett Foster. She said he had been a regular at the protests with his fiancee. "They've been participating in these protests almost every day for the past 50 days," she said.

