Man wanted for hit-and-run crash that killed Rowlett mother

Garland police have identified the man wanted for a deadly hit-and-run.

Police are looking for 27-year-old Edgar Alfonso Ugalde.

He allegedly slammed his pickup truck into Joyce Cawis’ car last week at the intersection of Jupiter Road and Forest Lane.

Cawis died at the hospital. The 46-year-old nurse from Rowlett leaves behind two children.

Police said Ugalde walked away from the crash without helping her. He now faces a charge of failing to stop and render aid.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters should call 972-272-TIPS or visit www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.