Man riding bike dies after being struck by vehicle in Dallas

A man riding a bike was struck by a vehicle and killed in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas Saturday night.

Witnesses said the man was traveling on Lake June Road, when he tried to cross the street to the other sidewalk.

The driver of a pick-up didn't see the cyclist, and hit him. The truck driver circled around to stop and help the man on the bike.

The cyclist was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the truck is not expected to face any charges.

Police have not released the name of the man on the bike.