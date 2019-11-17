Man killed in double shooting caused by family dispute in Dallas

Dallas police say one man was killed and another was injured in a shooting that appears to be caused by a family dispute Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called out to the 2400 block of Scotland Dr. for a shooting.

After arriving on scene, they met with a woman, who said her husband and brother-in-law had been shot by one of her family members.

Police said the woman's husband was taken to a hospital in stable condition, but her brother-in-law died after being taken to the hospital.

The motive for the shooting is still being investigated.

Police have not said whether the shooter is in custody at this time.