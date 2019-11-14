Man indicted for assaulting woman in Deep Ellum

article

A Dallas County grand jury has indicted the man caught on video assaulting a woman in Deep.

Austin Shuffield, 31, is now facing two felony charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a weapon and two misdemeanor charges of assault and obstruction of justice.

Video from a bystander caught part of what happened in the early morning hours of March 21.

According to Dallas police, a 24-year-old woman said she stopped her vehicle because she had been driving the wrong way on Elm Street. Shuffield then got out of his truck to ask her to move out of the way because she was blocking the parking lot exit.

The victim told police she moved her vehicle into the parking lot. Shuffield then got out of his truck and there was an argument between the two. He pulled out what looked like a handgun.

The woman said she tried to call 911 but he knocked it out of her hand.

The video appears to show the woman strike Shuffield. He then punches her five times in the head before kicking her phone away.

Shuffield was later arrested and charged with assault, interfering with an emergency request for assistance, public intoxication and unlawful carry of a weapon. All misdemeanor charges.

Community activists who rallied for stiffer felony charges were waiting on the grand jury’s decision.

