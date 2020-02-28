Man found guilty of organized criminal activity connected to Shavon Randle’s murder
DALLAS - A Dallas County jury has convicted one of the four men connected to the kidnapping and murder of a Lancaster teenager.
Jurors deliberated for only about two and a half hours before finding Desmond Jones I guilty of organized criminal activity.
Prosecutors said Jones led police to 13-year-old Shavon Randle’s body inside an abandoned Oak Cliff house in 2017. The body of her cousin, Michael Tutus, was also found in the house.
Randle was kidnapped and held as ransom for stolen drugs. Even though she had nothing to do with the drugs, she was still shot multiple times.
Defense attorneys for Jones argued his actions were compelled because he was under the threat of death from others in the conspiracy.
“You know he told the truth about what happened to Shavon Randle and Mike Titus because it’s corroborated by all of the evidence,” defense attorney Alan Fishburn said.
“Mr. Jones has done nothing but lie to every member in this audience, lie to every member of this jury, lie to every person he talks to,” said Jennifer Falk, a Dallas County prosecutor.
Advertisement
No one has been charged with Randle’s murder.
Another suspect, Darius Fields, was sentenced to 18 years in prison on federal weapons violations. His girlfriend, Laporsha Polley, got four years.
This is the first state trial for the case. Devontae Owens and Laquon Wilkerson are still awaiting trial for engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated kidnapping.
Jones now faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. The punishment phase of the trial began shortly after the verdict was announced.
Related
- Both sides rest in trial for man connected to Shavon Randle’s death
- FBI agent calls discovery of Shavon Randle, Michael Titus' bodies the worst of her career
- Family member of murdered teen Shavon Randle admits to keeping information to herself during Amber Alert
- FBI agent testifies in Day 1 of trial for man connected to Shavon Randle’s death
- Trial starts Monday for 1 of 4 men charged in connection to Shavon Randle's murder
- Four men indicted in connection to Shavon Randle's 2017 murder
- Man arrested in connection with Shavon Randle's murder to be sentenced on gun charges
- Suspect in Lancaster teen's murder convicted in felony firearms case
- Family wants public to remember Shavon Randle two years after her murder
- Timeline: Lancaster teen murdered after kidnapping
- Kidnapped 13-year-old Lancaster girl found dead in Oak Cliff home