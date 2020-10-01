Man fatally stabbed, woman hurt in Arlington robbery attempt

article

A man is dead and a woman was seriously injured in a stabbing and robbery in south Arlington.

Police said a witness driving along Collins Street near Sublett Road called police after seeing the injured woman running from the scene Wednesday night.

Investigators believe a man in a dark hooded sweatshirt attacked the man and woman with a knife after trying to rob them.

The man, identified as 44-year-old Islam Sahmi Duly, died at the hospital. The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officers searched the area but didn’t find a suspect.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them.