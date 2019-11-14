Man convicted of kidnapping Fort Worth 8-year-old to be sentenced

A convicted kidnapper will be sentenced Thursday morning in a Fort Worth federal court.

Michael Webb kidnapped an 8-year-old girl in May as she was walking with her mother. They were in the Ryan Place neighborhood, south of Downtown Fort Worth.

Webb held the girl captive for eight hours.

Two Good Samaritans helped police locate Webb and the girl at a hotel in the Fort Worth suburb of Forest Hill. She was hidden in a laundry basket.

The federal kidnapping trial spanned two days in September.

In video from an FBI interview, Webb admitted to fighting off the girl’s mother and taking her to the hotel room. A nurse also testified that the girl had been sexually assaulted.

It took jurors less than 15 minutes to find Webb guilty. He now faces anything from 20 years to life in prison.

