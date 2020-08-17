Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with murder in death of Plano jogger

Plano
PLANO, Texas - The man suspected of attacking and killing a mother of two in Plano is now charged with capital murder.

Bakari Moncrief is being held on a $10 million bond for the murder of Sarmistha Sen. The additional charge was announced Monday by Plano police.

She was on a morning run on August 1 along the Chisolm Trail near her home when she was attacked.

Moncrief was arrested the same morning for a nearby burglary.

Police collected DNA evidence from the burglary scene. They have not said if that DNA or other evidence connects Moncrief to the murder.

