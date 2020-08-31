Man arrested for fatally shooting wife, 2 children

article

A Dallas man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his wife and children.

Video form SKY 4 showed multiple police cars and a crime scene van outside the Rosemont at Ash Creek Apartments off John West Road in East Dallas Monday afternoon.

So far police have only said that they are investigating a shooting that left a woman and two children dead. The woman’s husband was taken into custody.

No other details about what happened were given.

Police have not yet released the names of those involved.