Man arrested for fatally shooting wife, 2 children
DALLAS - A Dallas man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his wife and children.
Video form SKY 4 showed multiple police cars and a crime scene van outside the Rosemont at Ash Creek Apartments off John West Road in East Dallas Monday afternoon.
So far police have only said that they are investigating a shooting that left a woman and two children dead. The woman’s husband was taken into custody.
No other details about what happened were given.
Police have not yet released the names of those involved.