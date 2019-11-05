Man accused of deadly shooting at Greenville party venue to be released, sheriff says

article

The man arrested and charged with capital murder for a shooting that killed two people at a Hunt County party venue will be released from custody.

Hunt County Sheriff’s officials said Tuesday that due to a lack of cooperation from witnesses and new evidence, they have requested that Brandon Gonzales be released and prosecutors take no action against him.

A group of protestors showed up at the Hunt County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday and demanded that Gonzales be let go. His family said Gonzales had nothing to do with the shooting in Greenville on Oct. 27 that left two dead and injured a dozen others.

Deputies arrested Gonzales after one unidentified witness came forward and claimed he was the man who opened fire.

Hunt County officials pleaded for anyone at the event come to forward and speak with authorities.

“Though individuals may have reasons for not wishing to come forward, we ask that they do so and tell law enforcement what you saw and heard that night no matter how small the information may be. They may not know the importance of any information they have,” Sheriff Randy Meeks said in a statement.