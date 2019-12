article

Three people were rescued after their boat overturned in Denton Monday morning.

Denton fire officials said it happened around 10:50 a.m. in a private pond along Chinn Road.

One adult male and two children were pulled from the water. They were not wearing life vests, officials said.

All three victims were treated for hyperthermia. First responders gave the adult CPR as he was taken to the hospital in serious condition.