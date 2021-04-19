‘Major police incident’ along LBJ Freeway in Dallas during Monday rush hour

article

There was a large police presence on the service road of LBJ Freeway at Coit Road on Monday evening.

Dallas police would only describe what was going on as a "major police incident" and asked people to stay away from the area of the eastbound service road between Coit and Hillcrest Road.

The call was listed as an "assist officer" which is an urgent call that gets an immediate and heavy response from police. There were reports from police radio communication that officers were looking for a robbery suspect in the area.

Footage from SKY4 showed one person being loaded into an ambulance who was not a police officer, but that person did appear to have severe injuries.