Major League Sporting Teams Take Steps to Protect Athletes from Coronavirus

The NBA, NHL, MLB, and Major League Soccer will no longer media allow media into locker rooms or clubhouses.

Only players and essential team employees will be allowed inside. Media access will be limited to designated locations outside the locker room or clubhouse settings. The rules go into effect tomorrow.

The step is being taken to curb the spread of the virus. No U.S. league has banned spectators yet. In fact, “Toyota Stadium” in Frisco will host the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team match against Japan on Wednesday, but preventative health measures are being taken.

“Increased hand sanitizer all throughout Toyota stadium as well as increased housekeeping staff to make sure all of the high traffic touch points like countertops, handles, door knobs, those were all repeatedly cleaned all through the game,” said the Vice President of Media Communications for FC Dallas.

The bathrooms at the stadium have signs about washing hands properly and not touching your face.

"We we know it’s going to be a packed building so we are increasing the sanitizer the wipes that you see throughout Toyota stadium. Countertops where concession are being sold, door handles at the bathrooms as well,” said Miller.

U.S. Soccer officials tell Fox 4 their Chief Medical Officer has been monitoring the situation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

League officials said in a statement, “The shebelieves Cup games are going on as scheduled, and there are no immediate plans to cancel or postpone games or have them held in empty stadiums”

Soccer officials for each of the teams playing in Frisco have doctors monitoring players and staff for cold and flu like symptoms.

The Dallas Mavericks play at home on Wednesday. ESPN reports that team owners have a conference call Wednesday to discuss possible changes at games.