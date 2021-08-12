Long lines seen at COVID-19 testing sites across North Texas

Hospitals are filling up on the inside and out in parking lots across North Texas there are again long lines for COVID-19 tests.

The lines at testing sites are an indicator of how the coronavirus is spreading through the community. Currently, people should expect a line and a wait.

At the Ellis Davis Field House in southern Dallas, police were called Wednesday to help direct traffic.

At some CVS locations, it’s taking two to four days to get an appointment for a test.

The Neighborhood Medical Center drive-thru site in North Dallas is seeing about 400 people a day. That’s up from about 150 people a day a few weeks ago.

"It’s concerning and I see the fatigue. I see the fatigue in the staff. I see the fatigue in the nursing in different hospitals around here and it’s really taking a toll," said Martin McElya with Neighborhood Medical Center.

When there are more infections, hospitals typically see more patients. And area hospitals are already stretched thin.

The state is recruiting 2,500 medical workers to help in hospitals across the state. They are expected to arrive by the weekend.

