Livingston, Texas Amber Alert: Authorities searching for missing 14-day-old girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 14-day-old newborn girl last seen in Livingston, Texas.

Authorities are looking for Sonni Meilike, who was last seen wearing a pink shirt and diaper.

Meilike was last seen in the 300 block of Foydene Street in Livingston on Thursday, just before 2:45 p.m.

Officials are searching for Sylvia Norman, 31, in connection with Meilike's disappearance.

Norman is described as a white female, 5'1" tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts with white leggings underneath. She is said to have tattoos on her back and left arm.

If you have any information on where the child may be, contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (936) 327-6810.