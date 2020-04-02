Lightfoot picks former Dallas Police Chief David Brown for Chicago's top cop: report

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

CHICAGO -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot has chosen former Dallas Police Chief David Brown to become the city's next top cop, according to a report.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Lightfoot offered the post to Brown to replace Supt. Eddie Johnson, who retired last year.

Johnson took over the position during one of the most violent chapters in the city's history and amid public outcry over the release of a video showing an officer shooting a black teen 16 times.

Johnson came up the ranks through the patrol division, the backbone of the department. Then late last year, he was surrounded in controversy after Johnson was discovered asleep in his car not far from his home after a night of drinking.

Since Johnson's retirement annoucement, former Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck has been serving as Chicago's interim chief of police.

Brown, who is 59-years-old, retired as police chief in Dallas in 2016. He served in the role for six years.

Dallas Police Chief David Brown updates the media at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters building on July 11, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Stewart F. House/Getty Images)

During his final years as Dallas' chief, violent crime rose in the city after several years of large declines.

He also wrote the book "Called to Rise" where he talks about the benefits of a community policing philosophy.

More on this developing story as details become available.