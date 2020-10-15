Lewisville polling location temporarily closed after workers tests positive for COVID-19

article

For the second time this week, COVID-19 has affected early voting in North Texas.

This time, a polling location in Denton County closed early after a poll worker tested positive.

Signs went up at the Fred P. Herring Recreation Center in Lewisville Thursday afternoon letting people coming to cast their ballots know the polling location was temporarily closed.

City of Lewisville employees stood outside sharing the same message after the Denton County elections administration says a poll worker there tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The city says its employees assumed that role because the poll workers were sent home.

Cleaning crews were brought in to sanitize the rooms and equipment after the location closed at 1 p.m. Thursday.

A spokesperson for the elections department told FOX 4 that about 2,000 people have voted at the center so far and that the infected worker was there Tuesday and half of the day Wednesday.

The department would not say why the location was still open Thursday and not shut down sooner since the worker tested positive on Wednesday.

They don’t know how many people that poll worker came in contact with, but they say poll workers were wearing PPE and contact tracing is now underway. All poll workers who have been at the location will no longer work this election season.

The polling place is expected to reopen Friday with normal hours.