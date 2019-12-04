Large fire destroys northeast Dallas condo complex

A mother had to toss her children from a window after a fire erupted at a northeast Dallas condominium complex early Wednesday morning.

It took nearly 90 firefighters to tackle the massive blaze at the Sable Ridge Condos near Northwest Highway and Abrams Road.

When they arrived around 1 a.m., they saw smoke and fire coming from the first and second floors of the building.

They initially focused on extinguishing the flames and preventing the fire from spreading. But crews later realized the fire was more than they could handle so they called for more help.

The firefighters began attacking the fire from the outside using water to put out the flames coming from the roof and underneath the floor spaces.

Thankfully, everyone was able to make it out of the 30 buildings. One woman told FOX 4 what it took to save her family.

“I ran to my room and I got my babies, my 3-year-old and my 8-year-old, and I started throwing them out the window. And thank God, my neighbor was coming down from the second story. He started grabbing my kids,” said Megan White, whose apartment was destroyed by the fire.

Firefighters are still at the scene to keep an eye on hot spots and make sure nothing flares up.

A majority of the condos are a total loss because of smoke and water damage. The building will likely need to be torn down.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said about 90 people have been displaced. The American Red Cross is providing help.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.