Lancaster 17-year-old, 6 more in North Texas die from COVID-19

The first person to die because of COVID-19 in Lancaster was a 17-year-old girl.

City officials confirmed the news Tuesday but did not release any details about the teenager’s identity or indicate whether she had underlying health conditions.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family as they process the loss of their loved one. It is devastating to see the havoc this virus has put on our community both young and old. We will continue to pray for the family and the safety of our residents during this difficult time,” Mayor Clyde Harston said in a news release.

Although Gov. Greg Abbott announced a stay-at-home order for the state will expire at the end of April and places like restaurants, stores and theaters will begin to reopen on May 1, Lancaster’s mayor strongly encouraged people to do it safely.

“We encourage you to support our local businesses, and to continue taking precautionary measures like social distancing of 6 feet, wearing face coverings, avoid touching your face and washing your hands often,” city officials said.

Tarrant County on Tuesday also announced five additional COVID-19 deaths and Collin County added one.

Tarrant County health officials said the recent COVID-19 victims included two men from Fort Worth in their 60s, a woman in her 70s form Arlington, a woman in her 90s from Arlington and a man in his 80s from Grapevine. The county now has 58 deaths and 2,088 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.

“Every loss of life to this disease is difficult for us to report, and we are sad for the families and friends of those who are lost,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

During the Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court meeting, Taneja also said 80% of the men’s unit inmate population at the federal prison in Fort Worth is positive for COVID-19.

“Data shows we may not be ready to reopen but since it’s happening I strongly recommend people take personal precautions and practice social distancing,” he said.

Collin County’s death count climbed to 18 but there were no new cases of the virus reported on Tuesday. The total remains at 676.

Dallas County on Monday reported two new deaths and 91 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 3,105 cases and 84 deaths.

Denton County on Monday added 12 new cases for a total of 725 with 20 deaths.

