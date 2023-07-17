A cruel hoax spreading online claims that 7-year-old Dallas boy Kyrie Barnes, who was shot and killed in his bed earlier this month, was the star of the viral video ‘Corn Kid’.

Barnes was hit by a bullet that went through the wall of his second-story apartment while laying in bed with his mother on July 2. He died at the hospital on July 5.

No arrests have been made. Dallas police are still looking for the shooter.

Videos on TikTok incorrectly connected Barnes with the ‘Corn Kid.’

Several posts on social media began to run with the claims.

The boy known as 'Corn Kid' is actually named Tariq.

A video from the YouTube channel Recess Therapy showing Tariq proclaiming his love for corn went viral on social media in 2022.

The video has more than 11 million views on YouTube and several clips from the video have millions of views on other social media platforms.

This is not the first time that the ‘Corn Kid’ has been involved in a viral death hoax.

In September 2022, Tariq's family put out a statement saying he was alive and healthy after a Facebook post claiming he was killed in a shooting went viral.

The exact source of the hoax is unknown at this time.