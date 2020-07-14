Kim Olson faces Candace Valenzuela in Democratic runoff for Texas US House District 24

article

Two Democrats in District 24 are battling over the seat of Congressman Kenny Marchant, who's retiring.

With 57 percent of precincts reporting, retired air force pilot Colonel Kim Olson has 41 percent of the votes. Candace Valenzuela, a former Carrollton-Farmers Branch school board member has 59 percent of the votes.

If Valenzuela wins, she could become the first Afro-Latina member of Congress.

The runoff winner faces former Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne in November.

Congressman Marchant won re-election in 2018 by a surprisingly small margin. Democrats are aiming to flip that seat, which covers parts of Dallas, Tarrant and Denton counties.

FULL ELECTION RESULTS