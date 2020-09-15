Keller high school forced to return to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases
KELLER, Texas - All students at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD will have to learn remotely for the next two weeks.
A number of the school's employees were sent home because they had close contact with someone who tested positive with COVID-19.
District officials say while they only have a small number of confirmed cases, safety protocols and quarantine guidelines have left them short-staffed.
Students and teachers will have until Monday to get set up at home for remote learning. They'll be allowed to return to campus Sept. 30.