Kay Bailey Hutchison Center, local churches open as cold weather shelters for the homeless

Shelters are opening their doors and some are bending or breaking the rules to protect the homeless from the dangerous cold.

About 80 people spent the night at Oak Lawn United Methodist Church. They left after having breakfast but will likely be back again when the temperatures fall Tuesday night.

Under Dallas city code, most churches are not zoned to be temporary homeless shelters. A revision to that rule is in the works.

Some churches are opening their doors anyway because they are aware of the dangers that can come from sleeping out in the cold. The freezing temperatures could be deadly.

“If you're sleeping outside in this weather you could die. We're going to be in the teens with wind chill. 20 mph wind, this will be fatal weather. We will lose a few people to death and the cold,” said Pastor Wayne Walker, Executive Director of Our Calling.

Our Calling is also open for day services despite the potential consequences.

“What do we do? We violate the city's ordinance or we violate a much greater calling,” Walker said. “Jesus said to love your neighbor as yourself, we have to do that.”

“It's against the law, but we're going to do it anyway. It's what God would do,” said Patricia Jones, with Oak Lawn United Methodist.

Bradley Eakin is grateful for places like the church.

“The last four years alone, I've known like eight people who have freezed to death on nights like this,” he said.

Eakin is making an emotional plea and hopes others like him will heed the warning.

“I hate to see people get hurt, be stupid and cause their own death. If you can help it, get off the streets. Come in,” he said. “Take it while it's there.”

The city of Dallas also opened the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center Monday afternoon as an overflow shelter in case other traditional shelters reached capacity. Dozens of homeless residents huddled in a line outside waiting to get in.

“This is extremely unique, the first time the city is activating an inclement weather shelter,” said Monica Hardman, the director of homeless solutions in Dallas. “On any given night there are 1,000-2,000 unsheltered. We want to ensure city could step in and allow for that overflow.”

Unlike at Our Calling or Oak Lawn United Methodist, those who show up at the convention center must undergo a background check. People with warrants for violent crimes will be taken to jail.

The convention center will also be activated Tuesday night. But the city hasn't yet decided if it will remain a permanent inclement weather option.

The city has been working with the group of churches that provide shelter on nights with dangerously cold temperatures. Hardman says the city will hopefully have a new policy which will include them by spring.

Some transportation is being offered to get people to the overflow shelter at the convention center.

Many shelters close at 7 a.m. but offer residents coats, blankets, socks and other things to keep them warm throughout the day.