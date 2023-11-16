Kaitlin Armstrong trial: Verdict reached in Moriah Wilson murder trial
AUSTIN, Texas - A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of Kaitlin Armstrong.
After two hours of deliberations, the jury found Armstrong guilty of murdering professional cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson in an East Austin home in May 2022.
Closing arguments began Thursday after the defense and prosecution rested their cases Wednesday evening.
Armstrong now faces 99 years in prison and another 20 years for her attempted escape in October.