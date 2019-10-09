'Justice 4 Botham' spray painted onto Austin mural

article

A famous mural in Austin has been defaced with spray paint.

The 'Greetings from Austin' mural was vandalized with spray paint at some point between Tuesday, October 8 and Wednesday, October 9. 'JUSTICE 4 BOTHAM NO APPEAL' was written across the mural in red spray paint.

Botham Jean is a black man who was shot and killed by Amber Guyger, a white Dallas police officer, who said she mistook the victim’s apartment for her own in September 2018. The shooting drew widespread attention because of the strange circumstances and because it was one in a string of shootings of unarmed black men by white police officers.

Last week, Amber Guyger was sentenced to ten years in prison for the murder of Botham Jean. Jurors could have sentenced the former officer to up to life in prison or as little as two years, but prosecutors asked them to send her to prison for 28 years, which is how old Botham Jean would have been if he was still alive. The 10-year sentence, which will make Guyger eligible for parole after five years, was met with boos and jeers by the crowd outside of the packed courtroom.

The mural is located at the intersection of Annie Street and South First Street in South Austin.

The mural, which resembles a postcard, is a popular place to take a selfie or group picture.

