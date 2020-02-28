Jury deliberating in case connected to Shavon Randle’s murder

article

A Dallas County jury is deliberating in the trial for a man connected to the kidnapping and murder of a Lancaster teenager.

Desmond Jones is charged with organized criminal activity.

Prosecutors said he led police to 13-year-old Shavon Randle’s body inside an abandoned Oak Cliff house in 2017. The body of her cousin, Michael Tutus, was also found in the house.

Randle was kidnapped and held as ransom for stolen drugs. Even though she had nothing to do with the drugs, she was still shot multiple times.

“You know he told the truth about what happened to Shavon Randle and Mike Titus because it’s corroborated by all of the evidence,” said Alan Fishburn, the defense attorney.

“Mr. Jones has done nothing but lie to every member in this audience, lie to every member of this jury, lie to every person he talks to,” said Jennifer Falk, a Dallas County prosecutor.

No one has been charged with Randle’s murder.

If convicted on organized criminal activity charges, Jones could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

