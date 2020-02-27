Jury begins deliberating sentence for convicted North Texas cop killer

article

Jurors now have the case in the sentencing phase of a man convicted of killing a Richardson police officer.

Brandon McCall is facing the death penalty or life in prison without parole for killing Richardson SWAT Officer David Sherrard in 2018.

The defense wrapped up its case just before noon Thursday and then both sides gave closing arguments. Jurors began deliberating around 1:30 p.m.

The judge told jurors they will be sequestered until they reach a decision. All of their electronic devices will also be taken away.

