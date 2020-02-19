Jurors deliberating the fate of man accused of murdering Richardson police officer

article

The fate of the man accused of killing two people including a North Texas police officer now rests in the hands of the jury. The defense rested Wednesday morning without calling any witnesses.

Brandon McCall, 29, is charged with capital murder for fatally shooting Richardson SWAT Officer David Sherrard during a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex in February of 2018. McCall also allegedly killed 30-year-old Rene Gamez, a friend who was letting him stay at his apartment.

During the trial, jurors saw photos of the crime scene, along with the fallen officer’s bullet-riddled vest and bloody uniform shirt. They watched several graphic body camera videos that showed Officer Sherrard being shot.

The jurors also heard a police interview with McCall at a hospital. He appeared to be surprised that both men had died.

"I guess I shot at them. They came in all yelling...," McCall told police. "They broke in. I shot at them."

Defense attorneys did not deny McCall fired the shot that killed Sherrard but argued he did not “intentionally and knowingly do so,” which is required to find McCall guilty of capital murder.

Collin County prosecutors rested their case Tuesday afternoon and the defense was expected to take over Wednesday morning.

In a hearing outside the presence of the jury, the defense attorneys asked the judge to allow the police detective who acted as a negotiator on the day of the shooting to testify about McCall’s state of mind.

The defense ultimately rested without calling any witnesses. McCall also waived his right to testify. Both sides then gave their closing arguments and jurors began deliberating around 11 a.m.

If convicted of capital murder, McCall faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole. The jury can also consider lesser charges of manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide.

