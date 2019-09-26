Jurors continue to see crime scene evidence in Amber Guyger murder trial

article

The jury in the murder trial of fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger continues to see how the scene looked from the viewpoint of first responders.

Guyger arrived at the Frank Crowley Courts Building around 7 a.m. for the fourth day of her murder trial.

The jury heard from Dallas Officer Th Minh Nguyen who responded after Guyger shot her upstairs neighbor, 26-year-old Botham Jean, at the Southside Flats in Dallas last year.

Jurors watched his body camera video showing first responders efforts to save Jean’s life. He testified about the objects he moved in the apartment to perform life-saving measures.

Officer Nguyen was also questioned about the position of Jean’s body when he entered the apartment. Prosecutors are trying to show Jean was not as close to Guyger as the defense contents.

Recap

On Wednesday, the Texas Rangers lead investigator was on the stand most of the day.

Advertisement

Ranger David Armstrong compared Jean and Guyger’s apartments, calling them nearly identical with the TV and couch in the same place.

Armstrong also said the parking garage levels and the halls also looked the same with few identifiers as to which floor it was. He called it confusing, saying he even went to the wrong floor once during the course of his investigation.

Of the 300 residents Armstrong interviewed at the Southside Flats, 93 of them said they had once parked on the wrong floor.

Outside the presence of the jury, Armstrong said he estimated Jean was about 13 to 15 feet away from Guyger when he was shot.

The investigator said he did not believe Guyger committed a crime and said in his opinion she was reasonable to believe he was a deadly threat.

The judge ruled that testimony inadmissible.

Continued Coverage

FOX 4 News will cover the trial on-air, online and on social media. CLICK HERE for an archive of stories related to the case.

Visit fox4news.com throughout the day or FOX 4 News on Facebook for a live stream. Reporters at the courthouse will also be sharing live updates on Twitter.