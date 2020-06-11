Judge to decide if Dallas PD can continue using projectiles, tear gas for crowd control

A judge may soon decide if the Dallas police department can continue using certain crowd control tactics during protests.

Two more injured protestors are suing the city of Dallas. Their attorneys have also filed for a restraining order to prohibit officers from firing projectiles and using tear gas. These attorneys say it’s not just a safety issue. It’s a civil rights issue.

21-year-old Vincent Doyle’s sight in his left eye may never be the same…

“I see this laser beam shine in my eye for about three seconds,” he recalled. "And then it was like ‘Boom!’ I thought I had got shot for real.”

Doyle took cell phone video from Saturday, May 30th in Downtown Dallas as he was yelling not to shoot. Officers fired anyway. A projectile shattered his cheekbone.

Attorneys filed an emergency temporary restraining order to block Dallas police from using the same kind of force during protests in the immediate future. They are also suing the city on claims of civil rights violations, stifling freedom of speech and use of excessive force.

“We want individuals to feel free to exercise their first amendment rights without feeling like there’s an opportunity for them to be seriously injured or even killed,” said attorney Daryl Washington.

27-year-old Tasia Williams was one of the hundreds of protestors surrounded by police on the Margaret Hunt Hill bridge the following Monday night when she was hit with a projectile.

“I kind of stayed off to the side of the bridge out of everyone’s way and ended up being shot in the thigh,” she said.

“It stops being any sort of instrument or argument that they are controlling a crowd, and it became an instrument of torture and silence,” said attorney Michelle Simpson Tuegel.

City Councilman Adam Bazaldua on the record at Monday’s public safety meeting called for the permanent stop those crowd control tactics.

“These military-style weapons are not what our tax dollars should be spent on,” Bazaldua said.

Attorneys say they also want the officers who injured protestors to be identified and disciplined as a start to restoring trust.

“When they do things like this, it makes us say, ‘This is why we can’t trust you.’ Because when you do something wrong, you won’t even admit to it,” said attorney Jasmine Crockett.

The Dallas Police Department says the city attorney’s office is reviewing the request for the temporary restraining order. In the meantime, it says department policy is to resolve incidents in as humane and safe a manner as possible.

A city spokesperson says the city is reviewing the request for the TRO. So far, no agreement has been made. If one is not reached, a judge will decide.