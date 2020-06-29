Jenkins asks Gov. Abbott to reissue stay-at-home order, close some businesses for 30 days

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is urging Gov. Greg Abbott to do more to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor has already begun scaling back the state's reopening plan. Bars were ordered to close Friday and restaurants have to reduce capacity to 50% starting Monday.

But after another record-breaking day of COVID-19 cases in Dallas, Jenkins believes more needs to be done.

He sent a letter to Gov. Abbott suggesting mandatory masks and physical distancing enforced with fines, another “Stay at Home, Stay Safe” order for 30 days, a 10-person limit on indoor gatherings and closing social venues like gyms, bowling alleys, public pools and theaters. He is also recommending closing restaurant dining rooms.

Sunday in Dallas, Gov. Abbott did not announce further restrictions but strongly suggested people wear masks and stay home.

“We need to understand that COVID-19 has taken a very swift and dangerous turn in Texas over just the past few weeks,” he said. “The positivity rate that just a month ago was 4.27% is now well over 13%.”

Judge Jenkins said the number of people hospitalized from COVID-19 has doubled this month, which is the best indicator of the wide community spread in Dallas County.

