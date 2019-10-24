James Younger, 7, to have Texas judge decide fate amid parents' gender transition battle; Abbott wades in

article

A Texas dad’s desperate battle to keep his 7-year-old son from undergoing a gender transition championed by the boy’s mother has captured the attention of conservatives nationwide – including the Lone Star State’s governor, who announced a review of the case by top officials, even as all involved await a pivotal court ruling Thursday that could alter the boy’s life forever.

Jeff Younger petitioned the court earlier this month for sole custody of his twin boys, James and Jude, in an effort to prevent their mother, Dr. Anne Georgulas, from allowing James to begin hormone replacement therapy.

According to Georgulas, who works as a pediatrician, their son is transgender, identifies as a girl, likes to wear dresses and goes by the name “Luna.” Younger believes the opposite, however, and is arguing James is a happy boy and a “social transition” or “medical transition” would not be in his best interest, The Texan reported.

Younger argues James is a happy boy and that “social transition” or “medical transition” would not be in his best interest (Jeff Younger)

James’ mom, who is divorced from Jeff Younger, initially filed a petition for joint conservatorship which required Younger to affirm his son’s identity by calling him “Luna,” something recommended by James' therapists. In response, Younger filed for sole custody. But on Monday, a jury returned a verdict in favor of Georgulas.

Although a judge will have the final say over the custody battle Thursday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, waded in to the controversy Wednesday night as the case began making ripples nationwide, saying the state will be reviewing the case. “FYI the matter of 7 year old James Younger is being looked into by the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services,” Abbott tweeted.

Advertisement

A judge’s decision in favor of Georgulas could allow her to move forward with plans to potentially give James puberty blockers after she received a letter of recommendation from Dallas Rainbow Therapy, urging James to “receive a full psychological assessment for gender dysphoria and potentially take hormone blockers,” the Washington Examiner reported.

Read more on FOX NEWS.