Investigators find no indication of intentional criminal act in Houston explosion

article

Officials say no indication of an intentional criminal act has been found during the investigation into the explosion in northwest Houston last Friday.

The explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing occurred just before 4:30 a.m. January 24. Two employees died in the explosion and homes around the explosion site were left damaged.

RELATED: Harris Co. sues Watson Grinding and Manufacturing after deadly explosion

The Houston Fire Department, the Houston Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have been leading a joint investigation into the explosion.

According to ATF, investigators have found no indication that the explosion was the result of a traditional, intentional criminal act such as arson, sabotage or vandalism.

Authorities say no final determination of the cause of the explosion has been made, but they believe the explosion was caused by a propylene leak that was ignited by arcing normally found an electrical system.