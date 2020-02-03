Investigation prompts lockdown at Texas A&M Commerce

article

The Texas A&M Commerce campus was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon.

Few details about what happened were immediately available.

Campus police have only said they are working on an active criminal investigation at Pride Rock.

“Officers are being stationed throughout campus. Please limit movement until further notice,” the Texas A&M Commerce Police Department said on Twitter.

The university asked all students, faculty and staff to shelter in place until further notice. The Rayburn Student Center was opened for additional shelter space.

Classes for the rest of the day were also canceled.

Commerce ISD placed its schools in lock out mode as a precaution because of the police activity at the university.