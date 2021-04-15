Injured Burleson officer in a lot of pain but will recover, police say

article

People in Joshua and Burleson are rallying around the families of an injured officer and a woman who was killed in a carjacking Wednesday.

FOX 4 has learned that Officer Joshua Lott has been with the Burleson Police Department for nearly four years and during that time has earned two life-saving awards.

He is still in a lot of pain but stable and will recover. He will likely need to stay in the hospital for a few more days, Burleson police said.

Officer Lott was shot several times in the neck and chest after he pulled over an SUV for a broken tail light early Wednesday morning.

Police said the gunman and driver of that SUV, 39-year-old Jerry Don Elders, carjacked and shot 60-year-old Robin Waddell as he was trying to avoid capture.

Many of her friends and neighbors attended a vigil Wednesday night outside the Burleson Police Department. They described her as a vibrant and kind grandmother who cared for her 88-year-old father.

Waddell’s family members believe she put up a fight against her attackers and did not go willingly. They shared some of her final moments.

"Mrs. Waddell was enjoying her morning on her back porch drinking coffee and saying her goodbyes to her granddaughter before her father drove her to school a little after 7 a.m.," said Rick Hazen, a family friend.

It’s unclear where her murder actually happened. Police said somehow she ended up at the back door of the Joshua Police Department just before 9 a.m. She’d already been shot.

Elders was arrested in Gainesville, near the Oklahoma border, hours after police began looking for him. Police said he was armed with a handgun and driving Waddell’s stolen vehicle.

One of the two passengers who was in the car with Elder when Officer Lott was shot has been identified as Jeremy Wayne Brewer. Burleson police said he was arrested Wednesday night on a warrant for assault, theft and drug charges.

A female who was in the car was questioned by investigators and then released, police said.