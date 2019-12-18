Hurst police searching for woman suspected of trying to abduct child at Target

article

Police are searching for a woman suspected of trying to kidnap a baby at the Target on Precinct Line Road in Hurst.

The incident happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. Investigators say the woman approached a shopping cart in which a couple put their 1-year-old child in. Police say she then grabbed the shopping cart with the child inside and walked away.

A few minutes later, the child was found safe in another part of the store.

Police say the woman drove away in a 2007-2014 Yukon Denali.

Investigators spoke to a man who was initially considered a person of interest. Police say they questioned him and he has since been cleared.