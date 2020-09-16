Hurricane Sally washes away Panhandle roads, bridges

Florida’s Panhandle is bearing the brunt of Hurricane Sally, which made landfall early this morning along the Alabama coast as a Category 2 storm. Roads and bridges are being washed away, while emergency crews have begun rescuing stranded victims.

Widespread flooding is closing roads across the Panhandle, including all roads in Washington County. WJHG-TV reports officials there have run out of barricades, so they are asking the public to stay off all roadways.

Officials have shut down Interstate 10 at the Escambia Bay Bridge near Pensacola due winds and flooding as Sally – now a tropical storm – slogs inland. A section of U.S. Highway 98, which runs parallel to the Gulf of Mexico, is blocked by debris and downed power lines.

Images on social media appeared to show a section missing from the Pensacola Bay Bridge, formerly the Three Mile Bridge. The Florida Dept. of Transportation later confirmed that the bridge was damaged at "various locations."

"The full extent of the damage is yet to be determined and crews will begin a full inspection of the bridge once conditions are safe for personnel to perform the assessment," the agency tweeted.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office says residents should stay home because roads in the area "are dangerous right now."

The Category 2 hurricane came ashore around 4:45 a.m. near Gulf Shores, Alabama, with top winds of 100 mph. But because it’s moving so slowly, the National Hurricane Center says "historic and catastrophic flooding is unfolding," with up to 35 inches of rain expected.

Emergency crews plucked people from flooded homes. In Escambia County, which includes Pensacola, a curfew is in effect as of 7 p.m. More than 40 people were rescued there so far, including a family of four found in a tree, Sheriff David Morgan said.

He estimated thousands more will need to flee rising waters in the coming days. County officials urged residents to stick to text messages for contacting family and friends to keep cellphone service open for 911 calls.

"There are entire communities that we're going to have to evacuate," Morgan said. "It's going to be a tremendous operation over the next several days."

In Walton County, a resident dependent on medical oxygen was trapped inside his home by waist-high floodwaters and his oxygen was running out. Deputies and a good Samaritan were able to use a kayak to bring the man to dry land and help him get to safety.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.