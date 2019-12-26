Hulen Mall evacuated, but police say no indication of an 'active threat'

article

Hulen Mall in Fort Worth was evacuated Thursday evening, but police say there is no indication of an “active threat” to the public.

The Fort Worth Police Department reports officers were called to the mall for reports of a person with a gun. People were reportedly running inside and yelling, “Gun.”

Police began a safety sweep of the entire mall, but as of 8:30 p.m., police have found no evidence of shots fired or an active threat.

A spokesperson for the company that manages the mall said the evacuation was caused by disruptive behavior by some juveniles.

No injuries have been reported, and the mall is expected to reopen on Friday.