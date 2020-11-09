Houston police sergeant shot and killed in North Houston, search for suspects underway

A 25-year Houston Police veteran has been killed in a shooting in North Houston on Monday.

Chief Art Acevedo says a "gun battle" between Sgt. Sean Rios and unknown suspects happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of the North Interstate Highway 45.

Witnesses called HPD to report shots fired, and within five minutes HPD units arrived at the Taj Inn Suites.

That's where Sgt. Rios, 47, walked in for help and collapsed.

Houston Fire Department pronounced the sergeant dead at the scene.

Chief Acevedo says they have leads on possible suspects including a black pickup truck and a blue four-door Mercedes Benz, which has been recovered.

He adds that HPD is looking for a Hispanic man in his mid to late 30s with several tattoos.

Sources said the shooting may have involved a road rage incident but Acevedo wouldn't confirm that

"We recovered Sgt. Rios cell phone," the chief said. "We're going to examine it to see if there's any evidence of any type of incident on the freeway."

Meanwhile, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was at the scene just after announcing a "It's another rough day," the mayor said. "It's a rough year 2020 has been a rough year."

Houston Police Officer's Union President Joe Gamaldi asked the public for thoughts and prayers.

Gov. Greg Abbott also released a statement in regards to the shooting death of Rios:

"With heavy hearts, Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in prayer for the family, colleagues, and friends of Sergeant Sean Rios in their time of need," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas stands ready to assist the Houston Police Department in bringing those responsible for this heinous crime to justice."

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to contact HPD Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.