House Judiciary Committee to vote Thursday on articles of impeachment against Trump

Watch Live Coverage from FOX News Now

The House Judiciary Committee resumed debating the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Thursday, before likely sending the articles to the floor for a full House vote.

Mobile app users, click here to watch live coverage.

The committee is considering two articles of impeachment introduced by Democrats. They charge Trump with abuse of power for asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden while withholding aid as leverage, and obstruction of Congress for stonewalling the House's investigation.

Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., immediately asked for a full reading of the nine-page resolution on Thursday, while the top Republican, Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, swiftly interjected that the proceedings are a “farce” and should be halted until their side is provided its own chance for a GOP hearing.

The request was denied, with the chairman saying the process was in line with the impeachment hearings of Richard Nixon or Bill Clinton.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., (L) and ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., talk during a committee markup hearing on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill on Dec. 12, 2019 in Washi Expand

The 41-member panel began the two-day marathon session Wednesday night to debate and amend the articles of impeachment, lasting for more than three hours.

Advertisement

Lawmakers quickly dug in for the second day of the Judiciary session, only the fourth time in U.S. history a president is facing impeachment, for what was expected to be a long day of fights over amendments.

Thursday's hearing picked up where Wednesday's late-night session left off.

First up was GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who tried to delete the first charge against Trump. “This amendment strikes article 1 because article 1 ignores the truth,” Jordan said.

Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., argued there is "overwhelming evidence" that the president, in pushing Ukraine to to investigate rival Biden, was engaged in an abuse of power "to corrupt American elections.''

Into the night, Democrats and Republicans delivered sharp, poignant and, at times, personal arguments for and against impeachment. Both sides appealed to Americans' sense of history — Democrats describing a strong sense of duty to stop what one called the president’s “constitutional crime spree” and Republicans decrying the “hot garbage’’ impeachment and what it means for the future of the country.

On Thursday, the committee will likely vote to send the articles to the full House, which is expected to vote next week. That could come after hours of debate over Republican amendments, though the articles aren't likely to be changed.

Democrats are unlikely to accept any amendments proposed by Republicans unified against Trump's impeachment.

The House is expected to vote on the articles next week, in the days before Christmas. That would send them to the Senate for a 2020 trial.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said this week that he would be "totally surprised'' if there were the necessary 67 votes in the chamber to convict Trump, and signaled options for a swift trial.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.