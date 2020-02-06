Heavy smoke visible from warehouse fire in Dallas Design District

article

Firefighters battled a large fire at a commercial warehouse in Dallas Thursday afternoon.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. at an upholstery business on Irving Boulevard near the Trinity River and Sylvan Avenue in the Design District.

Video from FOX 4 viewers showed thick black smoke pouring from the building. The fire grew to three alarms and a hazmat crew was also called to the scene.

There’s no word yet on injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.