Health officials encourage Dallas County to extend stay-at-home order until May 31

Dallas County health officials want stay-at-home orders to continue through May.

During a Commissioner’s Court meeting Tuesday morning, Dallas County Health Director Dr. Philip Huang said he doesn’t believe it will be safe to lift the county’s current restrictions on gatherings until at least May 31.

Other infectious disease experts told commissioners they don’t believe elective surgeries and retail-to-go should be allowed until at least May 1, which is a week later than Gov. Greg Abbott has proposed.

Dr. Robert Haley said the curve in Dallas County may be flattening but it’s hard to tell. He thinks even retail-to-go could be dangerous.

And if it is successful and the virus does not explode, Dr. Haley encouraged commissioners to wait for another three to four weeks before talking about opening more businesses.

Haley said after the Spanish Flu, the communities that did the best job controlling the virus rebounded the fastest. He believes Tennessee and Georgia are reopening too fast and will have an explosion in coronavirus cases.

“The consensus that the groups have been having at this point is that we do need a baseline level of stay home, staff safe that continues as we try to open up things. And everyone does want to open up things but we don’t want to do it in a dangerous way,” Dr. Huang said.

At least one commissioner questioned the experts.

“You told us that particular time that again that we would peak either at the end of April or the first of May. Now I’m hearing you say that you are augmenting that and you are now saying, ‘Well, maybe it’s gonna be May 31.’ You know, which is it?” asked Commissioner John Wiley Price.

County Judge Clay Jenkins said Texas is currently testing 27 out of every 100,000 people. He’d like to see that number increased to about 138 before things start reopening.

Jenkins hopes the tests will show that COVID-19 is often symptom-free and ultimately less deadly than first believed.

The current stay-at-home order in Dallas County ends on April 30 unless extended.

