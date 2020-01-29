Haltom City fire could cause some garbage collection delays

article

A fire at Haltom City’s Waste Connections facility could mean some garbage collection delays for residents.

Neighbors reported hearing explosions at the facility on Old Denton Road and seeing flames shoot 20 to 30 feet into the air around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Haltom City fire officials said a total of 11 trash trucks in the waste yard caught on fire and those explosions were caused by the flames hitting their fuel tanks.

Firefighters from several communities worked together to get the fire under control and no one was hurt.

But, city officials said the fire destroyed many of the trash trucks in Waste Connections’ fleet. Because of that, residents may see some delays in service.

Waste Connections plans to work with other vendors to continue collecting garbage and recycling on a regular schedule as best as possible, the city said.

“Think you for your patience during this time,” Haltom City said in a statement. “If it is not picked up it is due to the existing circumstances.”