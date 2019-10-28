Gubhub driver shot while delivering food in Deep Ellum

article

A food delivery driver was shot Sunday night in Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Elm Street.

The woman who works for Grubhub told police that three men approached her as she was returning to her car after a delivery.

The men tried to rob her and then shot her in the leg. It’s not clear if they got any of her property before they fled the scene.

Police are still looking for the men.

The delivery driver is expected to be okay.