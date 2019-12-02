Grief counselors at Fort Worth school after student killed in Thanksgiving crash

Grief counselors will be at a Fort Worth high school on Monday where students are dealing with the sudden death of a classmate.

Benjamin Castaneda was killed when an alleged drunk driver crashed into three cars Thursday morning when she drove the wrong way on Loop 820.

Castaneda played with the mariachi band at North Side High School. Those students held back tears over the weekend as they honored him, playing one of his favorite songs.

Castaneda’s classmates said he had a big personality that drew people in.

"A lot of people knew Ben and almost every one of them said that he was the voice of North Side. We would play at our pep rallies and you could hear the girls screaming "Go Ben!" or “Benjamin!” Everyone was always cheering for him. Everyone knew Ben,” said Annabel Gonzalez, sophomore and mariachi band member.

Gonzalez said Castaneda had a way of making everyone around him happy and those are the memories these students will cherish.

A vigil is planned in Castaneda’s honor for Monday night.

Noemi Martinez faces an intoxication manslaughter charge. Several other people were hurt and a dog died in the accident that killed Castaneda.