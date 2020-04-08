Gov. Abbott says Texas will continue to increase the number of COVID-19 tests available

Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke with FOX4 Wednesday evening to discuss the state's continued fight to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The governor said the number of COVID-19 tests available to Texans will continue to increase, as private providers open up drive-thru testing sites.

The state has been able to increase testing by a compounded daily rate of 10 percent per day, and Texas will likely surpass 100,000 tested for the virus on Thursday.

Gov. Abbott added that about 90 percent of the people tested in Texas have been negative for COVID-19.

"We care dearly about the city of Dallas, about Dallas County, about the entire region. And we're goint to do everything we can to make sure that everybody in the Dallas area is taken care of the best possible way," Gov. Abbott said.

Texas is among seven states where Walgreens is opening drive-thru testing sites.

They will offer thousands of test each day, but the exact number of tests and where the test sites will be located is still being worked out.

Gov. Abbott explained that these tests will be able to provide results in about 15 minutes.

When asked about the number of Texans having problems filing for unemployment, Gov. Abbott said the Texas Workforce Commission had well over 1 million people file for unemployment benefits.

In order to help with the backlog, Abbott said TWC is adding hundreds of employees to help.

Several hundred staffers from members of the Texas House and Senate will also help Texans get their unemployment benefits.