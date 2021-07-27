GOP's Susan Wright, Jake Ellzey face off in runoff for North Texas U.S. House seat

Polls opened Tuesday for a special election for congress in North Texas featuring two Republicans.

The sixth district seat became vacant when U.S Rep. Ron Wright died earlier this year from COVID-19. The district covers parts of Tarrant County along with Ellis and Navarro.

Wright’s widow, activist Susan Wright, is running against former State Rep. Jake Ellzey. Both are Donald Trump supporters, but Wright has the former president's endorsement.

Trump talked about Mrs. Wright in a tele-rally Monday night.

"I do want to say that, Susan -- Ron is up looking down on you and he's very, very proud right now. He's very, very proud," Trump said.

Even though wright has Trump's endorsement, Ellzey raised more campaign money. He's also backed by other Texas leaders, including former Gov. Rick Perry.

Polls will close at 7 p.m.

